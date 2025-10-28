Eason amassed 22 points (8-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one block over 26 minutes during Monday's 137-109 win over the Nets.

After totaling seven points on 3-of-11 shooting in 50 minutes over Houston's first two games, Eason bounced back against Brooklyn. The 24-year-old forward led the Rockets in scoring while knocking down a game-high five three-pointers. He should continue to see significant minutes off the bench thanks to his ability to contribute on both ends of the floor.