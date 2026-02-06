This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Rockets' Tari Eason: Ruled out Thursday
Eason (lower leg) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Hornets.
Eason popped up on Thursday's injury report as questionable due to a lower leg injury, and it wasn't until minutes before the 8:00 p.m. ET tipoff when the fourth-year pro was officially ruled out. Josh Okogie will enter the Rockets' starting lineup in Eason's absence.