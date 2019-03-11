Rockets' Terrence Jones: Out with illness
Jones won't be available for Monday's game against Charlotte due to illness, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
Jones was recalled from the G League on Thursday and scored two points in four minutes against the Sixers on Friday, but he'll be on the shelf for Monday's clash. He'll have a chance to return for Wednesday's matchup with Golden State.
