Terrence Jones: Time in Houston ends

Jones' second 10-day contract with the Rockets has ended and the team won't be signing him to an extension, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

Jones appeared in just two games for the Rockets over his past 20 days with the team. He'll likely head back to the G League to close out the season, unless he can land another 10-day contract elsewhere.

