Rockets' Terrence Jones: Returns from G League
Jones was recalled from the G League on Thursday, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
Jones will participate in the Rockets' practice on Thursday. He's in the midst of a second 10-day contract with the team, but he has only played one minute in seven possible appearances.
