Burke exercised his player option Saturday for the 2022-23 campaign, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
Exercising the option was essential to finalizing the trade between Houston and Dallas centered around Christian Wood. It remains to be seen what sort of role Burke could have on Houston or if the team even intends to keep him around.
