Rockets' William McDowell-White: Inks deal with Rockets
McDowell-White has signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Rockets, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
McDowell-White played one game at Fresno State during the 2016-17 campaign, but then he ended up going overseas. Last season, he saw his most run with the Baunach Young Pikes of the German Pro A league. There, he appeared in seven games, drawing four starts and averaging 10.4 points, 5.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 steals in 23.3 minutes.
