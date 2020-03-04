Scottie Lindsey: Makes impact Tuesday

Lindsey had 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt), five rebounds, three steals and two assists over 29 minutes in Tuesday's G League loss to Long Island.

Lindsey has operated off the bench for most of the season, but he managed to have a productive game Tuesday as he converted on 50 percent of his field goals and made contributions on both ends of the court. The 23-year-old is averaging 10.4 points and 3.7 rebounds per game this year.