Scottie Lindsey: Makes impact Tuesday
Lindsey had 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt), five rebounds, three steals and two assists over 29 minutes in Tuesday's G League loss to Long Island.
Lindsey has operated off the bench for most of the season, but he managed to have a productive game Tuesday as he converted on 50 percent of his field goals and made contributions on both ends of the court. The 23-year-old is averaging 10.4 points and 3.7 rebounds per game this year.
