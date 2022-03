Lindsey totaled 19 points (5-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and two steals across 32 minutes Monday in Windy City's 127-94 win over Maine.

The 10 boards were a season high for Lindsey and enabled him to register his first double-double of the campaign. His primary contribution for the G League club has been as a scorer and shooter; the 25-year-old is averaging 13.4 points and 2.7 three-pointers during the regular season. Lindsey's 56 total triples rank ninth in the G League.