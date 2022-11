Lindsey totaled 18 points (7-8 FG, 4-5 3PT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 27 minutes Thursday against the Go-Go.

Lindsey did most of his damage from beyond the arc in this one, where he shot with impressive efficiency. He set a new season-high with 18 points, besting his previous total Tuesday against Long Island (13 points). Lindsey is averaging 11.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists over five games this season.