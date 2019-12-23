Scottie Lindsey: Productive off bench
Lindsey posted 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), seven rebounds and one assist over 22 minutes in Sunday's G League win against Greensboro.
Lindsey has appeared in just seven games this season, but he managed to generate production off the bench Sunday as the Bayhawks secured a win. The 23-year-old is averaging 5.5 points and 4.0 rebounds per game this year.
