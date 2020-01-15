Shamorie Ponds: Loses two-way spot
The Raptors waived Ponds on Wednesday.
A high-volume scorer during his college days at St. John's, Ponds went undrafted last June but was able to earn a two-way spot for the Raptors late in the preseason after an abbreviated stint with the Rockets. Ponds went on to play in only four games at the NBA level and didn't make enough of an impression during his extended action in G League. Over his 18 appearances with the Raptors 905, Ponds averaged 14.4 points and a 3.3:1.7 assist-to-turnover ratio while shooting just 41.6 percent from the field and 25.2 percent from distance.
