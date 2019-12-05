Shaq Buchanan: Earning more minutes
Buchanan registered 10 points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3PT, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 12 minutes of G League play during Tuesday's 116-110 victory over Northern Arizona.
Buchanan recorded new season-highs in points (10) and rebounds (5) during 12 minutes of play. He's earned more time on the court recently, averaging 11.0 minutes during his past two contests after only seeing an average of 5.0 minutes across three games before then. It remains to be seen if this trend will continue, but the recent uptick in minutes is certainly a positive sign.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.