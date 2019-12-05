Buchanan registered 10 points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3PT, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 12 minutes of G League play during Tuesday's 116-110 victory over Northern Arizona.

Buchanan recorded new season-highs in points (10) and rebounds (5) during 12 minutes of play. He's earned more time on the court recently, averaging 11.0 minutes during his past two contests after only seeing an average of 5.0 minutes across three games before then. It remains to be seen if this trend will continue, but the recent uptick in minutes is certainly a positive sign.