Buchanan recorded 13 points (5-19 FG, 1-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist and four steals in Monday's 122-118 loss to the Swarm.

Buchanan continues to struggle with his shot, shooting less than 35.0 percent over the last four games and worse from beyond the arc. The guard is averaging 18.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.6 assists in 35.5 minutes through 13 games.