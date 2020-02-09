Buchanan registered a career-high 36 points (13-26 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 2-3 FT) to go with five assists, four rebounds and two steals across 39 minutes Saturday in Memphis' 127-119 win over South Bay.

Rookie Ja Morant has been lighting things up for the Grizzlies at the NBA level this season, but his old backcourt mate at Murray State in Buchanan has been similarly impressive for Memphis' G League affiliate. The 6-foot-3 guard held a more minor role for Hustle earlier this season but has taken on enhanced minutes of late and made the most of it. Buchanan has now registered 20 or more points in four of his last six outings, drilling 19 three-pointers over that span.