O'Neal finished with eight points (4-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, two steals, one block and one assist in 16 minutes during Thursday's 109-90 win over Greensboro in the G League Showcase.

O'Neal was efficient from the field and scored his most points since Nov. 7, when he notched 13 points off the bench in a loss to South Bay. Across 11 appearances, the 22-year-old is averaging 4.5 points while shooting 52.5 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from deep.