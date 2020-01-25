Shawn Occeus: Back with Rio Grande Valley
The Vipers claimed Occeus from the available player pool Thursday.
Occeus was waived by the club just a pair of days but apparently the staff had second thoughts about the decision. He should resume his role as backcourt depth for Rio Grande Valley moving forward.
