Shevon Thompson: Starts at center

Thompson got the start at center Tuesday and finished the contest with 21 points (10-15 FG, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds and one steal.

Christian Wood slid over to power forward while Michael Qualls got the start at small forward, prompting Thompson to move his way into the lineup. Since being acquired by Wisconsin in December, Thompson has played five games, averaging 19.2 minutes, 15.0 points and 8.3 rebounds.