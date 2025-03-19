Biyombo is not in the Spurs' starting lineup against the Knicks on Wednesday.
Biyombo has started in all 15 games since the All-Star break, and over that span he has averaged 5.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.9 blocks over 18.7 minutes. He'll serve in a reserve role Wednesday while Jeremy Sochan enters the Spurs' starting five.
