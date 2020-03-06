Spurs' Derrick White: Starting Friday vs. Nets
White will start Friday's game against the Nets, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.
Coach Gregg Popovich will opt to go small, starting White, Bryn Forbes, Dejounte Murray, DeMar DeRozan and Trey Lyles. Across White's past five starts, he's averaged 9.0 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 25.2 minutes.
