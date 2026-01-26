Vassell logged 13 points (5-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-3 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal over 25 minutes during Sunday's 104-95 loss to the Pelicans.

Vassell saw a modest workload Sunday after returning from a 13-game absence due to a strained left adductor, but his minutes could ramp up slowly with this issue behind him. For the season, Vassell is currently on pace for 10th-round per-game value in nine-category formats with averages of 14.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.6 three-pointers in 31.7 minutes per contest.