Vassell logged 29 points (11-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's 130-112 loss to the Kings.

Vassell enjoyed an efficient performance from the field, making 11 of 19 shot attempts, including a 4-for-9 mark from beyond the arc. He didn't contribute much in the way of complementary stats, though he did finish with both a steal and a block for the second straight game. Vassell has posted 20-plus points in nine of 12 contests so far this season en route to a career-high 20.4 points per game.