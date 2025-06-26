Harper was selected by the Spurs with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Harper was widely considered the best player on the board not named Cooper Flagg, and the Spurs have jumped on the chance to add him to an extremely talented young core that already includes Victor Wembanyama (shoulder), De'Aaron Fox (finger) and Stephon Castle. Harper averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals over 29 games in the 2024-25 college season for Rutgers. The positional fit remains a bit uncertain, as he spent most of his college career as a guard, but expect head coach Mitch Johnson to find a way to play Fox, Castle and Harper together on a steady basis.