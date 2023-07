Kier (ankle) didn't attempt a shot but grabbed four rebounds in 14 minutes during Monday's 98-77 Summer League win over the Hornets.

Kier suffered a severe right ankle sprain in late February and missed the remainder of the 2022-23 G League campaign, but he appears to have moved past the issue. The undrafted product out of Arizona has yet to appear in an NBA regular-season game, and he isn't expected to garner a prominent role during Summer League.