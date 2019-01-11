Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Career-high 56 points in win
Aldridge accumulated 56 points (20-33 FG, 16-16 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, and four blocks in 49 minutes during Thursday's 154-147 double overtime win against the Thunder.
Aldridge poured in a career high scoring total while filling up the stat sheet in every category except steals and threes. He also swatted a season high block total, contributing well on both ends.
