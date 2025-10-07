Waters finished with nine points (3-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 20 minutes of Monday's 119-88 preseason win over the Guangzhou Loong-Lions.

With the Spurs missing several key players, both Waters and Justin Champagnie drew rare starts for this exhibition. Waters, who is on a one-year minimum deal, is expected to be on the outside looking in for the rotation on Opening Night, though that could change depending on player availability.