Spurs' Lindy Waters: Questionable for Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Waters (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game versus Sacramento.
This is the first time that Waters has received the questionable tag since going down with the knee injury, which indicates progress. Check back closer to Saturday's tip for official word on Waters' status.