Mamukelashvili scored a season-high 20 points Tuesday, just the second time in his career that he has scored at least 20. With Zach Collins given a night of rest, Mamukelashvili cobbled together a strong two-way performance, rewarding anyone who took a chance on him. He is locked in as the primary backup when Collins is available, making him a viable stream option on most nights.