Castle (pelvis) is available for Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Castle sustained a right pelvic contusion in Tuesday's win over the Lakers and did not return, though he'll shed his questionable tag and suit up in the second leg of this back-to-back set. The second-year guard has averaged 15.8 points, 7.3 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 29.3 minutes per game across his last 10 appearances.