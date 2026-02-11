Spurs' Stephon Castle: Questionable for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Castle is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Warriors with a pelvic contusion.
Castle picked up this injury Tuesday against the Lakers and was unable to return. With this being the final game before the All-Star break, the Spurs may be cautious here. If Castle sits out, Dylan Harper would likely see an increased role.
