Spurs' Stephon Castle: Returns Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Castle (leg) started the second quarter of Monday's game against the 76ers, per the broadcast.
Castle exited to the locker room with 6:13 remaining in the first quarter after colliding with an opposing player. However, the second-year guard returned to the bench shortly thereafter and appears to be good to go for the remainder of the contest.
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