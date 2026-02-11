Castle is listed questionable for Wednesday's game against the Warriors due to a right pelvic contusion.

Castle didn't return to Tuesday's 136-108 win over the Lakers after suffering the injury when he landed hard on the court on a dunk attempt in the second quarter. Though he appears to have avoided anything significant, the Spurs could opt to play it safe with Castle and hold him out for their final game before the All-Star break. Dylan Harper, Julian Champagnie and Carter Bryant could be among the beneficiaries from playing-time standpoints if Castle ends up being ruled out ahead of Wednesday's 10 p.m. ET opening tip.