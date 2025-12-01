Wembanyama (calf) remains without an official timetable to return, and according to Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News, it's unlikely that Wembanyama will play during the NBA Cup.

The NBA Cup ends Dec. 16, so it sounds like fantasy managers should plan on being without Wembanyama's services for at least the next few weeks. The good news is that McDonald thinks there's a decent chance Wembanyama will make it back to the court by Christmas Day, so mid-to-late December sounds like a loose target date, despite the Spurs not releasing an official timetable. Luke Kornet, Kelly Olynyk and Bismack Biyombo will continue to split the five-man duties in Wembanyama's absence.