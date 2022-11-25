Collins (lower leg) is available for Friday's game against the Lakers, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.

Collins is returning on the earlier end of his timetable after suffering a non-displaced fracture of his left fibula in early November. He'll presumably be eased into action, but he's in the midst of a nice season, with averages of 8.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 blocks in 17.7 minutes. Collins' return will likely result in Charles Bassey's minutes getting brought back down.