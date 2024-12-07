Collins was ejected from Friday's game against the Kings, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Collins received two technical fouls in quick succession in the second quarter of Friday's game and was ejected from the contest as a result. He'll end the night with two points, two rebounds and one assist over nine minutes. Jeremy Sochan -- who started at center against the Suns on Wednesday -- will likely get more run time with the starters, and Charles Bassey should also see an uptick in minutes off the bench.