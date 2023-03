Collins (biceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Hawks, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Collins is dealing with a right biceps contusion, and while it doesn't sound like a serious injury, the Spurs are taking a conservative approach with one of their starters. He's been productive as a starter, putting up 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds across 29.1 minutes per game since becoming a starter after the trade deadline (13 games).