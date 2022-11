Collins totaled four points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, one block and one steal over 21 minutes during Friday's 105-94 loss to the Lakers.

Collins saw the court for the first time in three weeks (lower leg), and while he didn't do much on the offensive end, his defensive stats were just what you would expect from the 25-year-old forward. In his 10 games played this season, the backup big man is averaging 7.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in 18.0 minutes.