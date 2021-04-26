Nader underwent a right knee arthroscopy on Monday and remains out indefinitely, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Nader has been sidelined for more than a month, and had to undergo a procedure to help in his continued recovery from what had previously been described as right knee "soreness." It wouldn't be incredibly surprising to see Nader sidelined for the reason of the regular season, at least, as a result of this development. He had appeared in 24 games this season prior to the knee issues.