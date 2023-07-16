Bol agreed to a one-year deal with the Suns on Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Bol was surprisingly waived by the Magic in early July, and his name was immediately mentioned as a target for the star-laden Suns. The 2019 second-round pick flashed his potential in 2022-23, averaging 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 assists in 21.5 minutes per game while starting 33 of his 70 appearances -- all career highs. Given Phoenix's top heavy rotation, Bol has a chance to carve out a solid reserve role behind Kevin Durant and Deandre Ayton (ribs) during the 2023-24 campaign.