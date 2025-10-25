Gillespie recorded 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 28 minutes during Friday's 129-102 loss to the Clippers.

Gillespie is off to a decent start, and his third season could be where the Suns utilize his untapped talent. It will be a harder task to earn minutes when Jalen Green (hamstring) returns, so he'll need to impress while he still can. Otherwise, he's destined to spend another season buried on the depth chart.