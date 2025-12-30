Gillespie posted 25 points (10-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt), four rebounds, six assists and two steals across 29 minutes during Monday's 115-101 win over the Wizards.

Gillespie turned in his best scoring performance since Dec. 1, and he did so in an efficient fashion. The Villanova product has been locked in from beyond the arc of late, knocking down four or more triples in each of his last four appearances. Gillespie has been no slouch on the defensive end, racking up eight total steals over this four-game stretch.