Gillespie closed with 30 points (10-17 FG, 8-14 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists and three steals over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 130-125 win over Portland.

The Suns have managed to stay afloat during Devin Booker's (ankle) absence, and Gillespie has been key to the team's success. HE finished way above projections Tuesday night, blowing out his previous career high with his second double-double of the season. With Jalen Green (hip) looming on the bench, there are no guarantees for continued production for the third-year pro, and he may have to settle for work in the second unit once the team is fully healthy.