The Hawks traded Plowden to the Suns as part of a historic seven-team trade that became official Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Plowden played in six games for the Hawks during the 2024-25 campaign. The Bowling Green product averaged 7.2 points and 1.8 rebounds across 12 minutes per game, shooting 64 percent from the field and 52.9 percent from deep.