Ayton finished Friday's 113-111 overtime loss to the Trail Blazers with 26 points (12-22 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 38 minutes.

Ayton's double-double streak ended as quickly as it began, as he was solidly out-rebounded by Jusuf Nurkic despite a very good shooting night.