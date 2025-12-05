Suns' Devin Booker: Could return Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach Jordan Ott said that Booker (groin) could play in Wednesday's game against Oklahoma City, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Booker left Phoenix's Dec. 1 game against the Lakers with a strained right groin, but he may not require a long-term absence. The Suns have set a potential target date, with Booker possibly returning to face the Thunder on Wednesday. Collin Gillespie, Jamaree Bouyea and Jordan Goodwin will handle point guard duties while Booker is sidelined.
