Head coach Jordan Ott said that Booker (groin) could play in Wednesday's game against Oklahoma City, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Booker left Phoenix's Dec. 1 game against the Lakers with a strained right groin, but he may not require a long-term absence. The Suns have set a potential target date, with Booker possibly returning to face the Thunder on Wednesday. Collin Gillespie, Jamaree Bouyea and Jordan Goodwin will handle point guard duties while Booker is sidelined.