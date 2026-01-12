Suns' Devin Booker: Overcomes poor shooting night
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Booker closed with 17 points (5-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds and eight assists over 26 minutes during Sunday's 112-93 win over the Wizards.
Booker has played in 36 of Phoenix's 39 games this year, and he's failed to reach 20 points only nine times. Occasionally the 10th-year Kentucky product has a low-scoring night, but they're few and far between. Booker's assist production remained steady as his team cruised to a 19-point victory over Washington. He's also averaging a career-best 8.1 free throw attempts per game this year, so even on poor shooting nights Booker can find a way to be productive.
