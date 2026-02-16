Booker logged 28 total minutes Sunday across Team Stars' three games at All-Star weekend in Los Angeles, finishing with 12 points (5-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt), nine rebounds and eight assists.

Booker started in all three games for the Stars, recording no more than five points in any contest while taking a back seat to backcourt mate and MVP Anthony Edwards (32 points on 13-for-22 shooting). Prior to All-Star weekend, Booker had missed the Suns' most recent game Wednesday versus the Thunder due to right ankle injury management, but he should be good to go for Phoenix's first contest of the second half Thursday in San Antonio.