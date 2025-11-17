Booker logged 27 points (10-23 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal over 38 minutes during Sunday's 124-122 loss to the Hawks.

Booker struggled massively from beyond the arc, but those shooting woes aren't new, as this was the fourth time he didn't make a single three-pointer over his last five games. Booker should continue to see enough volume to remain a key player in fantasy across all formats, and his lack of efficiency from deep has been the lone negative aspect of his game. In eight games since the beginning of November, Booker is averaging 27.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the floor -- although he's making only 23.7 percent of his threes.