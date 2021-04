Booker totaled 19 points (6-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and a steal in 30 minutes of Wednesday's 116-113 win over the 76ers.

Over his last five games, Booker has shot just 36.3 percent from the floor and 19.2 percent from distance. During that span, he's topped 20 points just twice after doing so in nine straight outings. Despite his recent struggles, Booker remains a top fantasy option, as his track record says he should snap out of it soon.