Brooks notched 16 points (4-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 138-89 loss to Oklahoma City.

Brooks led the team in scoring with 16 points, but it took him 16 shots and seven free-throw attempts to do so. Despite seeing more usage with Devin Booker (groin) sidelined, Brooks has not been shooting the ball well at all, averaging 19.0 points on just 35.0 percent from the field and 23.5 percent from three in the last three contests where Booker has not played. While Brooks is the clear first option on offense without Booker and Jalen Green (hamstring), he has to shoot the ball better if the team wants to win games.